ZCC moves Easter conference from Bungu

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Zion Christian Church (ZCC) says it will host its annual Easter Celebrations as per tradition from small decentralized locations across the world in light of the Coivid-19 pandemic and not from its Mbungo pilgrimage.

In a statement on Tuesday, ZCC leader said the annual Easter celebrations would go on as planned but not at the Mbungo shrine in Masvingo province.

“Instead, all Easter liturgical and evangelical proceedings will be held at the lowest Church structure level, but with strict observance of the gathering limit of not more than 100 people (which has been reviewed to 50 people) as pronounced by His Excellence Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said.

He went on; “I urge all ZCC members to practice social distancing as advised by the World Health Organisation and called for by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care. While we are impressed and pleased by the preparedness of our Government through the ministry of Health let’s not be unaware of Gods preparedness in dealing with this smoke and in Isiah 14 verses 31 and 32,” he added.

The ZCC annual gathering and Mbungo has become one of the biggest church gathering in the country attracting people from different parts of the world while enterprising business people and companies always cashes in on the gathering.