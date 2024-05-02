ZCTU throws Ostallos under the bus

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba walked away from Gwanzura Stadium where Workers Day commemorations were being held after being denied the platform to address the workers, the Zimbabwe Congress for Trade Union (ZCTU) has revealed.

In a statement dubbed setting the record straight, ZCTU Secretary General Mr Japhet Moyo said Mr Siziba requested to be given the platform to address and was turned down as the congress had made a decision not to allow political parties to speak, leading to him walking away and disrupting the event.

“The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) would like to clear the air regarding what happened during May Day commemorations involving Mr. Gift Siziba at Gwanzura Stadium. Mr. Siziba came to the stadium late and through his emissaries, asked for a slot to speak on behalf of CCC.

“After being told that the ZCTU had made a decision not to allow political parties to speak, more so after the ZCTU President had spoken, he decided to leave the stadium in the middle of President Florence Mucha Taruvinga’s speech, distracting attention of the crowd,” said Mr Moyo.

He said it is unfortunate that spinners are claiming that he left because the ZCTU President had used the mantra “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” saying the the mantra nyika inovakwa nevene vayo indeed resonates to the inclusive Zimbabwe that they all want.

“For the record, over the years the ZCTU has been inviting political parties that have parliamentary representatives to its commemorations. This year we invited all political parties with parliamentary representatives and all of them were in attendance and we did not accord them an opportunity to speak that Mr Siziba wanted, that is why he walked out. We expect decorum from our guests and they should respect our protocols and programmes,” said Mr Moyo.

The opposition political outfit has over the years hijacked the May Day to push the political agenda.

@nyeve14