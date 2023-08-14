Zebra Revolution Go Top of Southern Region Division Two

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

ZEBRA Revolution defeated fellow title chasing rivals Chicken Inn 2-1 at Sizinda Hall on Saturday, ending the weekend as the Southern Region Division Two log leaders.

Admire Mathuthu’s solitary goal was enough to hand the Sizinda based side a precious victory in a fiercely contested match.

It was also a legends battle on the dugouts as Zebra Revolution are coached by former Highlanders, FC Platinum and Zimbabwe youth international striker Mkhokheli Dube while Chicken Inn’s developmental side is coached by Guide Goddard, who was a long swerving servant for the club’s first team and also played for Bosso.

The victory meant that Zebras have now opened a one-point gap over Chicken Inn, who will feel disappointed after leading the early stages of the season.

Third placed Toronto took full advantage of the situation between the top two clubs, they beat Crusaders 1-0 at Pumula North to move within touching distance of second placed Chicken Inn.

Fourth placed NUST also managed to grab a 1-0 victory against East Rovers, a victory which ensured that they also remain within the chasing pack.

Tadiwa Nyakanyanga’s goal was enough to hand the students the maximum points at home.

Bulawayo City and FMSA Umguza could not be separated as their match ended with a 0-0 stalemate.