Zebra Revolution players on division one promotion

Gerald Sibanda

THE Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two League concluded last weekend with Mkhokheli Dube’s Zebra Revolution clinching the title after a tight season in which they and Chicken Inn pushed each other to the wire.

In what seemed to be a season in which Chicken Inn’s developmental side would clinch the title, Dube’s lads kept believing and they managed to leapfrog Chicken Inn and hold on to the title with a slender two point lead.

Zebra Revolution midfielder Brendon Gumbo said that he is delighted with the team’s achievement.

“I am happy for the whole collective effort. It was never going to be easy and at some point it seemed inevitable that Chicken Inn were going to win the league but we worked very hard to be where we are and I can say that it is a well-deserved achievement. There is still a long way to go and much more competitive matches to play against tougher opponents next season, but we are a group that believes and sticks to what we believe in,” said Gumbo.

Club captain Admire Mchawarira was also delighted for the achievement and also spoke of how big it was on a personal level for him.

“It is a big achievement for the team and for me in particular, it is something that I can say that I really worked very hard for, and hard work pays, this is why I find myself where I am today. I also believe that if we keep working hard and united as a team, we are going very far, further than Division One level,” said Mchawarira.

The Sizinda based team alongside Chicken Inn will be participating in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League next season.