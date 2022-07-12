ZEC announces dates for Delimitation Voters’ Roll inspection

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced dates for the inspection of the voter’s roll that will be used for the delimitation exercise.

Zec is in the process of delimitating the 210 constituency National Assembly seats for the 2023 polls in a manner that reflects the population distribution premised on latest census data.

Due to different rates of population growth, migration and to land use changes, the boundaries of constituencies and wards need to be redrawn on a regular basis.

Zimbabwe’s constitution requires the exercise to be undertaken once in every 10 years and as soon as possible after a population census. The country held a population census in April this year.

In a statement, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the inspection of the voters’ roll that will be used for the exercise will be open for inspection from 17 to 26 July.

“The purpose of the inspection of the voters’ roll is to allow members of the public to check if their names are appearing on the voters’ roll and to check if their details are correctly captured and if not, to correct such anomalies.

“The electorate is advised to visit polling stations where they are registered to vote to inspect the voters’ roll. Once all the corrections have been taken on board, the Commission will then produce the final voters’ roll that will be used for the purpose of conducting the delimitation exercise,” said Justice Chigumba.