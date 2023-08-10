ZEC clears air on withdrawal of a Presidential Election candidate

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said any candidate for a presidential election may not withdraw their candidature no later than 21 days from polling day saying after that time lapse, the candidate’s name will appear on the ballot paper.

In a statement, Chief Elections Officer Utioile Silayigwana said the Movement for Democratic Change T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s allegations of his party members being denied access to vote were frivolous.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to inform the electorate that Section 107 of the Electoral Act allows presidential candidates to withdraw their candidature by way of a written notice to the Chief Elections Officer no later than 21 days from polling day.

Any attempts to withdraw one’s candidature after the stipulated period will not be recognised by the law hence one’s name will remain on the ballot paper,” said Mr Silaigwana.

Earlier in the week MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora announced his exit from the presidential race stating that other candidates from his party had been denied a chance to be nominated to take part in the election.

“The Commission would also like to categorically refute allegations by the MDC T president that ZEC denied the right for some of his members to be nominated as candidates for the upcoming elections.

The Commission complied with the provisions of the law and its decision was upheld by the courts in that regard,” said Mr Silaigwana.

The Chief Elections Officer said the Commission’s role in the conduct of elections is to administer the election process without fear or favor and it was regrettable that some people consider the actions of the Commission and its agents to be partial when the Commission is only exercising its functions as per provisions of the law.

