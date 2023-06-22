ZEC gives outstanding payments lifeline

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has give a lifeline to prospective candidates and parties whose nomination papers had been submitted but failed to pay due to banking system challenges.

The life line which ended at 4pm on 22 June came a day after the nomination courts sat on Wednesday.

In a statement, ZEC said it had noted with concern reports to the effect that prospective candidates were disqualified from lodging their nomination papers on account of difficulties experienced in effecting payment of nomination fees largely due to the current challenges within the banking system.

“In view of this, the Commission is calling upon all candidates and parties whose nomination papers had been submitted but had challenges with the Commission’s point of sale machines and those who had submitted proof of payments but funds not reflecting in ZEC’s account to approach the respective nominations courts wherein their papers were lodged and make the necessary payments or get confirmation of said payment no later than 1600hrs on 22 June 2023.

“The overriding mission of ZEC is to be as accommodative and inclusive as possible to enable Zimbabwean voters to exercise their cherished democratic rights,” reads the statement.

The development comes after some of the nominations courts country wide had published successful candidates.

