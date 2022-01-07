ZEC removes 35 085 deceased persons from voters roll

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has started the process of cleaning up the voters’ roll which involves removing names of deceased persons.

The electoral body has since gazetted the names of 35 085 deceased persons who are set to be removed from the voters roll.

“In terms of section 33(4) read with section27 (1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] that voter registration officers have reason to believe that the persons whose names are listed in the First Schedule, and who were registered as voters for the first constituencies, wards and polling stations therefore have died. The names of those persons have been removed from the voters roll unless notice of appeal is given to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission”, said ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana.

He said any person who is alive and has been included in the list of the deceased should get in touch with the electoral body and lodge an objection.

“Notification is made to any voter on the first schedule who may be alive to lodge an objection, at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum, 1.Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare and at the respective commission provincial offices to the inclusion of his or her name in the first schedule using the form prescribed in the second schedule not later than seven days from the date of publication of this notice.”