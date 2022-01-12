Zemura arrives in Cameroon

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND based left back; Jordan Zemura has arrived in Cameroon to join up with the Zimbabwe senior national team taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations in the West African country.

Zemura landed in the Cameroonian capital city of Yaoundé on yesterday (Tuesday) and is finding his way to Bana where the team is camping today (Wednesday).

“@jzemura checking in for the #AFCON2021 finals. Next stop #Baffousam,’’ read an update from the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The 22-year-old Zemura had to delay his departure from England after his team, AFC Bournemouth, which competes in the English Championship was hit by Covid-19, which led to the postponement of their English Championship fixture against Peterborough United which was scheduled for Monday.

Zemura is expected to take part in the team’s afternoon training session in Bana.

The utility player missed Zimbabwe’s opening match against Senegal on Monday, which the Warriors lost 1-0 through a Sadio Mane penalty in the 97th minute.

Zemura’s arrival will give coach Norman Mapeza more options on the left side. The left footed player can player either in defence or in attack, which could see Mapeza shuffle things around for the next match against Malawi on Friday. – Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29