Zemura trains with Warriors as Musona, Benyu sit out

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND based left back, Jordan Zemura who arrived in Cameroon on Tuesday to join the Zimbabwe national team at the Africa Cup of Nations trained with the Warriors yesterday (Wednesday) as they prepare to face Malawi on Friday.

Zemura landed in Cameroon on Tuesday and joined the team in Bana where they are based on Wednesday. He then trained on Wednesday.

The 22-year old Zemura had to delay his departure from England after his team, AFC Bournemouth, which competes in the English Championship was hit by Covid-19, which led to the postponement of their English Championship fixture against Peterborough United which was scheduled for Monday.

The utility player missed Zimbabwe’s opening match against Senegal on Monday, which the Warriors lost 1-0 through a Sadio Mane penalty in the 97th minute.

Zemura’s presence gives coach Norman Mapeza more options on the left side. The left footed player can player either in defence or in attack, which could see Mapeza shuffle things around for the next match against Malawi on Friday.

While Zemura trained with the rest of the team, captain Knowledge Musona did not fine tune because of sickness while Iceland based midfielder Kundai Benyu also sat out the session due to an ankle problem.

“Jordan Zemura trained with the Warriors for the first time in Cameroon. The team returned to full training having rested yesterday. Knowledge Musona (illness) and Kundai Benyu (ankle) did not train,’’ read an update from the Zimbabwe Football Association on Wednesday.

The Warriors are today (Thursday) training at the venue of their second Group B encounter with Malawi Kouekong Stadium. [email protected]_29