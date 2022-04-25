ZERA announces new fuel prices

25 Apr, 2022 - 09:04 0 Views
0 Comments
ZERA announces new fuel prices

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a fuel price increase attributing this to the price patterns on the international market.

In a statement, Zera said the new revised prices which come into immediate effect for Diesel 50 in local currency is $264.77 per litre from $218.01 that was announced last Month, while that for petrol (Eo) rose to $254.40 from $216.78.

In United States (US) dollars, the Diesel 50 price rose to US$1.71 from US$1.68 while that of petrol (Eo) goes down to US$1.63 from US$1.67.

“Prices have been set in accordance with oil price patterns on the international market, which the Authority is continuously monitoring. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is now at E10.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” reads the statement.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting