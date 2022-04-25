ZERA announces new fuel prices

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a fuel price increase attributing this to the price patterns on the international market.

In a statement, Zera said the new revised prices which come into immediate effect for Diesel 50 in local currency is $264.77 per litre from $218.01 that was announced last Month, while that for petrol (Eo) rose to $254.40 from $216.78.

In United States (US) dollars, the Diesel 50 price rose to US$1.71 from US$1.68 while that of petrol (Eo) goes down to US$1.63 from US$1.67.

“Prices have been set in accordance with oil price patterns on the international market, which the Authority is continuously monitoring. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is now at E10.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” reads the statement.