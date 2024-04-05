Zera reviews fuel prices

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reviewed fuel prices both in local currency and US dollar, effective 05 April up to 05 May 2024.

In a statement, Zera said in local currency, Diesel 50 went up from ZWL$26 086,51 per litre to ZWL$44 325,83, while Blend (E10) went up from ZWL$25 933,19 per litre to ZWL$44 689,53.

The US dollar price of Diesel 50 is now US$1,68 per litre, down from US$1,69 announced last month, while Blend (E10) is pegged at US$1,69 up from US$1,68.

“The prices are for April 2024 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 5 May 2024. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E10.

“Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantage and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” read part of the statement.

The blending ratio E10 was reviewed from E5 announced last month. The blending ratio of unleaded petrol and anhydrous ethanol obtained in the market, at any given time is consistent across the country.

Blending of fuel is exclusively conducted by licensed blenders only who abide and comply with Zera regulations.