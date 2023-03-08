Zera reviews upwards LP Gas prices  

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter  

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reviewed upwards the price of Liquefied Petroleum (LP Gas) for March.

In a statement, Zera said the price of LP Gas was now US$2.06 per kg up from US$1.77 and ZWL$1 861.35 per kg up from ZWL$1 499.85 effective immediately.

“Operators are advised that the LPG prices for March 2023 calculated according to the Petroleum (Liquid Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021 are US$2.06 price/kg and ZWL$1 861.35 price/kg.

The energy regulator said operators were advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages,” read part of the statement.

