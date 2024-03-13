Zesa engineers work on bringing Hwange Power Station back online

13 Mar, 2024 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Zesa engineers work on bringing Hwange Power Station back online HWANGE POWER STATION

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE country’s national grid has experienced a system disturbance that has resulted in increased load curtailment, ZESA holding has revealed.

The system disturbance which occured this morning at 9.38am resulted in the loss of generation at Hwange Power Station.

In an update on the power supply situation on Wednesday afternoon, ZESA Holdings said their engineers are working on the problem to ensure restoration of service.

“ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that the national grid experienced a system disturbance this morning at 0938 hours, resulting in the loss of generation at the Hwange Power Station. This has resulted in increased load curtailment across the country.

“Our engineers are working flat out to ensure restoration of service in the shortest possible time. We sincerely apologise to our valued customers for any inconvenience caused,” reads the statement.

Hwange Power Station started the day on a positive note generating the significant figure of 774 megawatts. With the absence of the station, the country is relying on 300 megawatts being generated at Kariba Power Station with Independent Power Producers coming through with 31 megawatts.

@nyeve14

 

