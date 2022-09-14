ZETDC announces load shedding

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced load shedding that will end on Friday.

The load shedding which started on Monday is reportedly due depressed power generation on the national grid.

“Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there will be increased load curtailment from the 12th to 16th of September 2022.

“This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled by increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities. Our Engineers are working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service,” reads a statement from the power utility.