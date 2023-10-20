ZETDC to take longer to address faults 

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has revealed that due to the expected influx of electrical faults during the rainy season, they will take longer than usual to address the faults.

In a statement ZETDC said during the rainy season there is a high prevalence of network faults hence the turnaround time to attending to these faults and restoring power to customers may take longer.

“We would like to advise customers countrywide that during the rainy season, there is a high prevalence of network faults due to trees falling on overhead lines and electricity poles,” read the statement.

“During the rainy season network faults are going to be a menace due to water seeping into underground cables and lightning striking critical electricity equipment and infrastructure among other rain induced faults,” reads the statement.

ZETDC further urged members of the public to stay away from fallen power lines to avoid injuries and treat all circuits as live as power may be restored without notice.