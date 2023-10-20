ZETDC to take longer to address faults 

20 Oct, 2023 - 09:10 0 Views
0 Comments
ZETDC to take longer to address faults  Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC)

The Sunday News

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter 

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has revealed that due to the expected influx of electrical faults during the rainy season, they will take longer than usual to address the faults.

In a statement ZETDC said during the rainy season there is a high prevalence of network faults hence the turnaround time to attending to these faults and restoring power to customers may take longer.

“We would like to advise customers countrywide that during the rainy season, there is a high prevalence of network faults due to trees falling on overhead lines and electricity poles,” read the statement.

“During the rainy season network faults are going to be a menace due to water seeping into underground cables and lightning striking critical electricity equipment and infrastructure among other rain induced faults,” reads the statement.

ZETDC further urged members of the public to stay away from fallen power lines to avoid injuries and treat all circuits as live as power may be restored without notice.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting