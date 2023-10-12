ZIDA to launch tourism investment matchmaking platform

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) will on Friday launch a tourism investment matchmaking platform which will enable promoters and investors to meet seamlessly and efficiently.

This was revealed by ZIDA Chief Executive Officer Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo on the sidelines of the ongoing Sanganai/Hlanganani world tourism expo being held in Bulawayo.

Mr Chinamo said they collaborated with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) to develop tailored activities, approaches and strategies that are suitable for the tourism sector.

“As you are all aware ZTA will be hosting the Zimbabwe Tourism Investment Forum tomorrow (Friday), I am delighted to announce the launch of the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform during the forum.

“This platform is designed to bring together tourism promoters and investors seamlessly and efficiently. Our goal is to make it easier than ever for investors to find the right opportunities in the tourism sector, and for promoters to access the capital and expertise they need to grow their businesses,” he said.

“On the other hand, our platform allows local and international investors to connect with tourism promoters in Zimbabwe and express their investment interests to them. To access the platform, investors and tourism promoters need to register and submit relevant information, such as their contact details, investment objectives, and additional information as per each interest,” added Mr Chinamo.

Meanwhile, Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards promoting investment in the tourism sector describing the tourism investment matchmaking platform as a testament to its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Hon Barbra Rwodzi said by supporting this initiative, they are creating an enabling environment that encourages investment, job creation, and sustainable resource management.

“It is our vision to create an inclusive tourism industry that uplifts communities and promotes sustainable development. In line with this vision, I am pleased to announce the government’s continued support of promoting investments in the tourism sector. This platform aims to provide equal opportunities for all stakeholders to participate and benefit from the tourism sector. It serves as a space for local and foreign investors, operators and communities to explore and access tourism investment opportunities.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency for their dedication and efforts in spearheading the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform. Together, we can unlock the full potential of our tourism and hospitality industry and create a brighter future for all Zimbabweans,” said Minister Rwodzi.

She said the Government’s endorsement of the initiative aligns with the broader goals outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). According to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the tourism sector is one of the key pillars of the economy and is expected to contribute at least US$600 million to total capital investments as the nation targets US$5 billion tourism economy by year 2025. By promoting inclusive tourism practices, the nation is working towards achieving these targets and ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared by all.

In September 2023, ZIDA launched the Mining Claims Matchmaking Platform. The platform allows claim holders to register their claims and specify the type of assistance they are seeking, such as technical assistance, tributary partnership, joint venture partnership, debt funding, or a buyer for the mining claim.

