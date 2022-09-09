Zifa accounts sequestered, property to be attached for US$500k debt

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

LAZARUS Mhurushomana has come back to haunt the embattled Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) after being granted the right to have its bank accounts placed under judicial attachment and being awarded a writ to execute an existing order to attach movable property belonging to the football mother body.

Mhurushomana is owed US$513 381.81 which he won after arbitration in 2013 for unpaid salaries and benefits for the period between 2004 and 2009.

Sunday News Online is in possession of the notice of seizure and attachment from the High Court dated 2 September granting Mhurushomana access to several Zifa Ecobank accounts at the Sam levy Branch in Borrowdale, Harare.

In addition, Mhurushomana was also granted High Court Writ of Execution dated 1 September and witnessed by Chief Justice Luke Malaba to attach movable property belonging to the national association which upheld an existing order of the High Court that was granted in 2013.

