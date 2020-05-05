Zifa announce financial interventions for players, referees and affiliates amid Covid-19 crisis

Mehluli Sibanda Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association emergency committee has come up with a number of financial interventions to cushion players, referees as well as affiliates to assist them absorb the effects of the coronavirus.

In a statement sent out on Monday, Zifa said they will pay on behalf of their affiliate members’ sportsman levy due to the Sport and Recreation Commission for 24 500 registered athletes and officials with the disbursements to the SRC to be done immediately.

The country’s top 80 referees will also be paid $2 000 each since some of them are not formally employed.

Zifa are also paying out an administration grant to all affiliate members to help alleviate the Covid-19 effects.

The quantum of the grant per affiliate is equivalent to the 2020 subscription fees paid or payable by the respective affiliate.

The grant will be immediately disbursed to all paid up members and will be deducted from Zifa administration operations budget for 2020.

In order to ensure all affiliates benefit, those who have not yet paid their affiliation will have their grant set off against their dues to Zifa at which point they will be deemed fully paid up.

Zifa believes that while the money may not be sufficient, will go a long way to assist the members.

The Executive Committee continues to pursue other means to alleviate the suffering during and post Covid-19 for all its stakeholders.

Zifa stated that there seemed to be confusion within the football family emanating from relaxation of lockdown conditions by the government to level two.

The football mother body advised stakeholders in the domestic game that all activities remain suspended until further notice.

“As is the norm, the path to normalcy shall be derived from the policies implemented by the Government of the Republic and guidance from Caf and Fifa. The association in supporting the government decision notes that the only important issue at the moment is the safety and health of all football stakeholders and the nation as a whole,’’ read the part of the statement.

Zifa are confident that football action will return soon to play its part in the healing and resuscitation of Zimbabwe.

“The threat posed by the virus is real and we advise all stakeholders to remain vigilant and patient as the battle against covid-19 draws to an inevitable end. Zifa is indebted to many football stakeholders both institutional and individuals who have used their role model appeal to reach out to the public with messages of hope and advice on how to fight the pandemic with some going to the extent of raising financial and material assistance to fight the scourge. This show of unity is unparalleled and must be commended,’’ further read the statement.

Zifa have also noted that other football associations were planning to resume football operations around August/September 2020 and have tentatively set this date as to when the local leagues will commence should the Government announce the complete end of the lockdown any day before the envisaged dates. The resumption of football activities will also be done in consultation with Caf and Fifa.

For Zifa, should the season begin in September, such will see the country also aligning of the domestic football calendar with the rest of the world.

