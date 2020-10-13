Zifa appoint Mpandare Warriors team manager Inbox

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WELLINGTON Mpandare has been appointed as general manager for all national teams by the Zimbabwe Football Association on a three-year contract.

Mpandare’s duties include being the team manager for the Zimbabwe senior men’s team, the Warriors.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Zifa said the post comes with enormous tasks and the association’s leadership was of the view that Mpandare has what it takes to occupy it.

“The position comes with huge responsibilities which the board felt match the experience possessed by Mpandare, who has served in almost similar capacity in the past,’’ read part of the Zifa statement.

Mpandare was the Warriors team manager when Zimbabwe qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He also occupied the same post when the locally based Warriors qualified for this year African Nations Championship, a tournament which will now take place next year.

According to Zifa, Mpandare will be in charge of all issues related to logistics and welfare for other national teams.

“Apart from the usual responsibilities of team manager for the Warriors, Mpandare will also be responsible for all logistical and welfare issues for all national teams. He will work hand in glove with team managers of the other teams to improve the organisational aspects around national team games,’’ Zifa said.

Former national team players, Vitalis Takawira, Carlos Max, Tinashe Nengomasha and Clemence Matawu are some of those said to have been eyeing the Warriors team manager’s job. – @Mdawini_29