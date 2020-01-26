Zifa barred from Cosafa AGM

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA officials were yesterday barred from attending the Cosafa annual general meeting held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Zifa delegation, led by president Felton Kamambo, board member in charge of finance Philemon Machana, general secretary Joseph Mamutse as well as the association’s lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro reportedly sat outside the venue of the meeting throughout the proceedings and were never granted access. In a press release after the AGM, there was no mention of Zimbabwe.

“There were also two presentations made, the first by Spain’s LaLiga, who are seeking to extend their partnership with Cosafa to continue to help develop grassroots football in the Southern African region. LaLiga have become a valued partner in creating opportunities for young footballers through the supply of equipment and expertise during Cosafa’s Youth Festivals that are held at every tournament,” said part of the statement from Cosafa.

Cosafa last week wrote to Zifa advising them that Zimbabwe could not attend yesterday’s meeting. Sue Destombes, the Cosafa general secretary advised Zifa that Zimbabwe were not in good standing since they had not paid their financial dues to the regional body and therefore could not be present at the meeting.

Mamutse however, vowed that they will attend the AGM, stating that the decision to bar them from the meeting was without legal force. The Zifa head of secretariat sent a response to the regional body in which he questioned the timing of the move to bar Zimbabwe from attending the annual gathering. Mamutse blamed the country’s monetary policies as one of the reasons why they have not settled their Cosafa dues, since they have to seek approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe before making any payment outside the country in forex.

However, relations between Zifa and Cosafa have worsened in recent months and Zifa recently questioned the decision by the Cosafa leadership to award themselves hefty allowances.

Last year, Zifa tried to recall Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa from his post after their spectacular fallout on the domestic front. Chiyangwa is a former Zifa president. Omega Sibanda, who is a former Zifa vice president attended the meeting by virtue of being a member of the Cosafa competitions committee. — @Mdawini_29