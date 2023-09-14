Zifa condemn BF violence…as PSL summon Bosso, Dembare for disciplinary hearing

[email protected]

ZIFA have condemned the violence that erupted at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday when traditional giants Dynamos and Highlanders FC clashed.

Their fans invaded the pitch forcing the abandonment of the match.

Zifa have called on supporters to stop singing songs with tribal or ethnic chants.

In their statement yesterday, Zifa said they will be lobbying for an exclusive focus group to crackdown on offensive songs together with tribal or racial chants which include offensive gestures and displaying offensive messaging which cause feelings of discomfort and discrimination to rival supporters.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association noted, with grave concern, the crowd trouble that led to the abandonment of the high profile league match between Dynamos and Highlanders on 10 September 2023.

“We encourage all concerned stakeholders to act responsibly in order to preserve the values of fair play and camaraderie in our game. Supporters, players and officials should act in ways that promote the development of Zimbabwean football.

“The association is grateful to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for apprehending suspected perpetrators of hooliganism at Barbourfields Stadium. It is our sincere hope that criminals found guilty of the disorderly conduct will face the full wrath of the law. Further we will push for further enforcement of lengthy stadium bans for anyone found causing trouble at stadiums,” said the Zifa Normalisation Committee in a statement.

Meanwhile Dynamos FC who were the homes side and away team Bosso have been summoned to a disciplinary hearing on September 26.

Also to appear before the disciplinary committee is player Peter Muduhwa who is accused of inciting violence.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders FC, Highlanders FC player and Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of the Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2023,” read the summons issued by the PSL through its communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare.