Zifa EGM cannot go ahead says Fifa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association extraordinary congress, which was scheduled for Saturday now hangs in balance after the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) said the Zifa constitution was not followed for the meeting to go ahead.

In communication sent to Zifa general secretary Joseph Mamutse, Kenny Jean-Marie, the Fifa chief member association officer wrote that in terms of the Zifa constitution, the Felton Kamambo led board has not failed to heed the request for an EGM within the stipulated 90 days.

“Dear General Secretary, we have recently been informed that, on 3 January 2022, some ZIFA Members have called for an extraordinary congress which is apparently due to take place on 29 January 2022.

“In this respect, we would like to refer you to art. 28.2 of the current ZIFA Statutes (2013 edition) which states that “The Executive Committee shall convene an Extraordinary Congress if one-third of the Members of ZIFA make such a request in writing. The request shall specify the items for the agenda. An Extraordinary Congress shall be held within three months of receipt of the request. If an Extraordinary Congress is not convened, the Members who requested it may convene the Congress themselves. As a last resort, the Members may request assistance from CAF or FIFA,’’ communicated Jean-Marie.

In terms of the Zifa constitution, Jean-Marie notes that the Zifa executive committee has until 3 April to convene the EGM. If the Zifa board fails to do so, that is when the Zifa councillors can arrange the gathering themselves.

“Accordingly, we are of the opinion that ZIFA’s executive committee must be given the time foreseen in the ZIFA statutes to convene the requested Extraordinary Congress (i.e., up until 3 April 2022) before the ZIFA Members can lawfully convene it themselves. In other words, we consider that the relevant ZIFA Members are not entitled to convene the Extraordinary Congress themselves on 29 January 2022, as this would contravene the abovementioned statutory provisions.

“Therefore, we kindly ask you to inform the said ZIFA Members and the Executive Committee about the foregoing so as that the relevant measures can be taken on both sides. We thank you for taking note of the above,’’ concluded Jean-Marie’s letter.

Twenty-seven Zifa councillors on 3 January calling for an EGM whose major highlight is the revocation of mandates for some of the Kamambo led board that was in November last year suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission.