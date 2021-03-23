Zifa engage Mozambique Football Federation for Kadewere, Munetsi transportation back to France

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has engaged the Mozambique Football Federation to assist with the transportation of the France based duo of Tinotenda Kadewere as well as Marshall Munetsi.

On Monday, Zifa announced that the French Football Federation had agreed with the French government that Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi will be exempted from quarantine when they return to their clubs. In terms of the arrangement, the two are meant to use a private flight to return to France.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela on Tuesday said they had engaged their Mozambican counterparts who have agreed to assist but the finer details are still to be worked out. According to Gwesela, Kadewere and Munetsi might not be available for the match against Botswana in Francistown on Thursday but could be there when the Warriors clash with Zambia in Harare next Monday.

“We have engaged the Mozambique Football Federation, who have in principle agreed to assist us to transport the players back to France after the qualifiers. They might not be available against Botswana but could be here against Zambia,’’ said Gwesela.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic is impressed with the commitment shown by the players already in camp in Harare.

“I saw the atmosphere with the boys who are coming, they are ready, they are committed, they want to play,’’ Logarusic said.

With all the players for the Botswana trip expected to be in Harare on Tuesday, the Warriors will fly out of Harare on Wednesday to Johannesburg from where they catch a flight to Gaborone and then Francistown where they will arrive late on the eve of the match.

Since some of the Zimbabwean players only arrive in Harare late on Tuesday, the Warriors will not have a feel of the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium prior to the match.

Zimbabwe are second on the log with five points, a point ahead of Botswana who are also chasing a ticket to Cameroon. Bottom of the log Zambia still have a chance to qualify should they win their two matches and other results go their way. Algeria have already qualified for the tournament.

