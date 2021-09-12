Zifa fire Logarusic, entire Warriors technical team disbanded

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has fired senior national team coach, Zdravko Logarusic, with the entire technical team for the Warriors also disbanded.

Logarusic was assisted by Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderai Ndiraya as well as former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari who was appointed recently ahead of the two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Zifa on Sunday (today) announced that they had parted ways with Logarusic, who presided over 14 matches since his appointment last year. Out of those matches, he only won one, drew five and lost eight.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that it has amicably parted ways with Senior Men’s team coach Zdravko Logarusic. The decision was arrived at upon consideration by the full Executive Committee of all the various relevant circumstances pertaining to the coach’s contract.

“The entire technical team has also been disbanded. The appointment of the interim technical team shall be announced in due course as the Executive Committee has already set in motion the process,’’ read the statement released by Zifa.

Calls for Logarusic to be sacked grew louder following the 1-0 defeat Zimbabwe suffered at the hands of Ethiopia last Tuesday, which saw the Warriors drop to the bottom of the group with just a point. Zimbabwe are the only team yet to record a win in the group while Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa have one victory each. – @Mdawini_29