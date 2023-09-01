ZIFA hunts for general-secretary

Lovemore Dube

THE once troubled Zimbabwe Football Association will soon have a new general-secretary (chief executive officer).

The Normalisation Committee yesterday advertised the post.

Joseph Mamutse who was part of the ousted gang led by former Zifa Board president Felton Kamambo was the last general-secretary.

The Normalisation Committee has called on people with degrees in accounting, business administration and law to apply.

The successful applicant will be expected to review, develop and implement the organizational strategy in conjunction with the Normalisation Committee. This person will also ensure Zifa is provided with direction and leadership to deliver its commercial objectives with integrity within the strategy agreed with the Normalisation Committee.

The candidate will also consolidate and build on existing income streams which include broadcast and sponsorships.

Integrity, efficiency and effective delivery of football regulations and management are some key attributes expected.

The advertisement is the second inserted by the two-month old body following that of national coaches in August.

It is a powerful post tasked with overall general management of local football.