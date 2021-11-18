Zifa postpones referees, referee instructors’ courses

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has postponed the referees as well as referee instructors’ courses that were meant to take place this month.

In statement released on Thursday, Zifa said the two courses have been shelved indefinitely after consultations with world football governing body, Fifa.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) advises all football stakeholders that the referees and referee instructors’ courses scheduled to take place later this month have been postponed indefinitely in consultation with the world football governing body, Fifa,’’ said Zifa.

An elite referees’ course was supposed to be held in Bulawayo from 19 to 23 November while the instructors’ course would run from the 23rd to the 27th of November. In total, 30 participants had been drawn from the country’ ten provinces for each of the courses.

Participants were meant to undergo high-level theory and practical sessions as well as fitness assessments under the facilitation of renowned Fifa and Confederation of African Football instructor, Felix Tangawarima.

“Zifa hopes that the prorogued development programmes will be held soon to enhance the growth of the local game’s refereeing aspect. Zifa is of the conviction that continuous development of referees is critical in raising the quality of Zimbabwean football.

Despite the challenges wrought by Covid-19, Zifa successfully conducted a course for match commissioners last month,’’ concluded the statement from Zifa.

Follow on [email protected]_29