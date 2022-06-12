Zifa restructuring comes to Byo

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO football stakeholders will get an opportunity to provide their input into problems affecting the local game when the Zimbabwe Football Association Restructuring Committee rolls into town on Tuesday.

The meeting will start at 2pm at Milton Junior School and members of the public are urged to attend.

Chaired by Harare lawyer Blessing Rugara, the committee was appointed by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) as a year-long effort to transform football in Zimbabwe.

It was mandated to look into and develop a strategic plan for a long-term fix.

The committee has been working towards finding an everlasting solution to Zifa’s problems and has already met with representatives from the Zifa secretariat, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca), Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz), Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League and the Mighty Warriors’ technical team, among others.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) set up the committee in December with a view to tackle matters of a strategic nature, as outlined in the terms of reference in line with the provisions of Section 21, 19(b), and 20 (c) of the SRC Act.

Other members of the nine-member committee are former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) chief executive officer and International Federation World Rowing development manager Anna Mguni, international sports expert Dr Tommy Sithole, banker Desmond Ali, lawyer Rudo Mugandani, Doves Holdings general manager marketing Joel Gombera, former Caps United administrator Joyce Kapota, Caps United legend and former defender Charles “Raw Meat” Sibanda and sports administrator Brian Moyo.

[email protected]