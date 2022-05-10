Zifa Southern Region takes break after reaching halfway mark to pave way for outstanding fixtures

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa Southern Region Division One League has taken a break after reaching the halfway point, with the interval to be used for fulfillment of outstanding fixtures.

Log leaders Hwange are one of the teams with games in hand as Chipangano have to face Binga Pirates. The match between Hwange and Binga Pirates was meant to take place in Dete last month but the latter challenged the decision by the Zifa Southern Region for the clash to be played on neutral territory after referee Hardly Ndazi was attacked and the fixture is now taking place in Binga on Saturday 14 May.

Casymn and Indlovu Iyanyathela set the ball rolling when they meet in Turk Mine on Wednesday.

Other matches lined up on Saturday see Mosi Rovers taking on CIWU, Mountain Climbers have a date with Bosso90 and ZPC Hwange are up against Indlovu Iyanyathela.

Hwange will use the match against Binga Pirates to further strengthen their advantage at the top of the log and steer away from second placed Arenel Movers, a team they defeated 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium last Saturday. Kelly Shiyandindi, the Hwange skipper buried the penalty which sank Arenel who however felt they were robbed by the decision to award a penalty to the home team.

Chipangano are now on 42 points picked up from 12 wins and three draws as they are yet to taste defeat so far this season. Arenel are second on 36 points, followed by ZPC Hwange on 33 while Talen Vision complete the top four on 32 points.

