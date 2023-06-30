ZIFA Southern Region warns teams against postponement of games

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region has implored on teams to avoid asking for postponement of games as has been the case lately.

Clubs including Mosi Rovers and Zimbabwe Saints have of late been the chief culprits in asking for postponements owing to various reasons.

Zifa Southern Region board member finance Tizirayi Luphahla says continuous postponements will have a bearing on the league at a latter stage.

“Our league has encountered a predicament lately, which I want to bring to your attention. Several teams have been requesting postponements, an unprecedented situation we’re facing,” said Luphahla in a memo to the clubs.

“We started our league later than expected, and the postponement of games will further delay our progress. This delay will inevitably affect the promotion matrix at the end of the season, which is a crucial aspect of our league.

“There are several reasons why football matches may be postponed. These include unfavourable weather conditions, stadium maintenance or issues, concerns over safety, scheduling conflicts with international or cup fixtures, and crowd disturbances. Additionally, fixtures can build up when matches are postponed, leading to increased player fatigue and a greater risk of injuries,” Luphahla added.

He says the present disorder makes it difficult to attract sponsors.

“We must establish a well-planned schedule for our fixtures to garner respect for our league. The disorganisation within our league is impeding our ability to secure valuable sponsorships. We must address this issue promptly and implement a more efficient system to ensure the success and growth of our league.

“Some of the given explanations for the game delay are inadequate. As a lower-tier league compared to the Premier League, we need to exhibit the same level of professionalism and preparedness as teams competing in the PSL.”

[email protected]