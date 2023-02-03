Zifa to analyse Restructuring Committee report, going ahead with National League

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association will hold a workshop to anaylse the Zifa Restructuring Committee report while in the meantime the proposed National League will go ahead as planned.

The workshop is scheduled for 24 and 25 February.

In a statement released on Friday, Zifa said they were in the process of coming up with a strategic plan.

“Other submissions for Zifa ECCO, members and stakeholders will be deliberated upon in an effort to come up with the best position for football. It is imperative for the Zifa constitution and will synthesise this with submissions from the Zifa Restructuring Committee. Consequently, all these will lead to the formulation of a roadmap. Other reforms in the report like the strategic plan, the association had already embarked on formulating one,” reads the statement.

Zifa also said they were forging ahead with the National League despite suggestions from the four regions that this should be put on hold this year.

As per the resolution of the ECCO, the association will go ahead with the National League starting in the 2023 season. While we are conscious of the concerns of some of our members, the Executive Committee will engage everyone and address their concerns. The interim executive committee of the National League will be made up of regional committee members. Each region will second two members to the interim committee. The executive committee is committed to the growth and development of football in Zimbabwe.”

