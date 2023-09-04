Zifa to hold Inter-Provincial Championships

Sports Writer

THE Zifa Normalisation Committee (NC) is keen to have Inter-Provincial Championships this weekend to afford incoming national team coaches with a wider base to choose players from.

In a brief mobile phone interview with him from the National Sports Stadium where he is attending President Mnangagwa’s Inauguration this afternoon, Lincoln Mutasa the NC head, said they were utilising this weekend which is a Fifa calendar date for international matches, to kick start the process of a new Warriors set up.

Zifa recently advertised all national team posts and all indicators are that a local may get the Warriors job as the nation may not afford a foreign professional.

“We have decided to use this weekend, the Fifa calendar date for international for the Inter-Provincial Championships. This will afford coaches the chance to see new talent as we are trying to bring to an end this culture of recycling players. There is need for new faces in national teams as we move forward,” said Mutasa before recommending that Zimpapers Sports Hub speak to fellow NC member Sikhumbuzo Ndebele for more details.