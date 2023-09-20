Breaking News
Zifa wants Brito for Warriors job

Zifa wants Brito for Warriors job

Zifa wants Brito for Warriors job

20 Sep, 2023 - 12:09
0 Comments
Zifa wants Brito for Warriors job Baltemar Brito

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee has through their chairman, Lincoln Mutasa written to Highlanders FC seeking permission to engage their head coach Blatemer Brito as senior national team interim gaffer.

In a letter dated 19 September, Mutasa wrote to Bosso chairman Johnfat Sibanda saying:

“The Normalisation Committee would like to request your executive permission to engage one of your employees in the name of Brito Baltemer Jose Oliveira for a possible appointment as the interim senior national team coach. Whereas he has indicated he is in permanent employ of your esteemed organisation. It is in that light of integrity we hereby pray you shall find it beneficial to release him for envisaged national duty during this interim Normalisation period.”

Contacted for a comment Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo acknowledged the receipt of the letter from Zifa.

“I can confirm that we received correspondence from Zifa who are requesting for permission to engage our coach Brito as interim Warriors coach,” said Moyo.

The committee has come close to appointing Warriors and Mighty Warriors mentors amid revelations that interviews to fill in the vacant posts started yesterday.

For the senior men’s team, the committee is reportedly looking at five people while for the women’s team they are considering three candidates.

After advertising the posts, Zifa received a plethora of applications to take charge at junior national teams for men and women as well as senior national teams’ jobs.-@FungaiMuderere

 

 

