Zim approves MoU on Lower Zambezi Mana Pools Transfrontier Conservation Area

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Zambia will soon embark on the Lower Zambezi Mana Pools Transfrontier Conservation Area (LOZAMAP TCFA) which will foster transnational cooperation in ecosystems management.

This was revealed by the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet briefing where he noted that the Development Plan will be funded by the Global Environmental Facility 6 at a cost of US$170 000.

“The nation is being informed that Government seeks to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Zambia to more specifically, the MOU intends to create a conducive environment for the development of the LOZAMAP TFCA; foster transnational collaboration and cooperation in ecosystem management through establishment, development, and management of the LOZAMAP TFCA,” said Dr Muswere.

The MoU will see the promotion of alliances in the management of biological natural resources by encouraging social, economic, and other partnerships among the stakeholders; enhance ecosystem integrity and natural ecological processes through harmonisation of environmental management procedures and the removal of artificial barriers, thereby allowing natural movement of wildlife without restrictions.

The Lower Zambezi Mana Pools Transfrontier Conservation Area will cover Mana Pools National Park, Hurungwe, Sapi and Chewore Safari areas, and the adjacent communal, State and privately held land on the Zimbabwean side and the Lower Zambezi National Park, Chiawa and open areas within Siavonga and Chirundu districts as well as State and private land in Zambia. Cabinet also noted that the MoU will also develop frameworks and strategies to enable local communities to participate and derive tangible benefits from the management and sustainable utilisation of natural resources and to also develop transboundary tourism as a means for fostering regional socio-economic development.

@NyembeziMu