Zim aviation sector sees 19 percent rise in passenger traffic

Zimbabwe’s aviation sector is experiencing a significant rebound, with passenger traffic surging by 19 percent last year, fueled by government-led airport upgrades and an expansion in flight connectivity.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), the country’s airports handled over 2 million passengers last year, up from 1.9 million in 2023, signaling a robust recovery for the industry.
“The rise in passenger numbers was accompanied by a 5 percent increase in overall air traffic movements, while cargo volumes also saw a boost, climbing to over 17 tons compared to 15 tons the previous year.
“The fourth quarter of 2024 was particularly strong, reflecting heightened trade activity and improved logistical operations at key airports,” it said.
CAAZ highlighted several factors behind the growth, including the entry of new airlines, expanded flight routes, and increased frequencies on existing ones.
The easing of global Jet A1 fuel prices, along with improved economic stability in key markets, further contributed to the sector’s positive performance.
The upward trend underscores Zimbabwe’s potential to strengthen its presence in Africa’s aviation market, offering increased connectivity for both passengers and cargo.
New Ziana