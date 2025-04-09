Zim aviation sector sees 19 percent rise in passenger traffic

Zimbabwe’s aviation sector is experiencing a significant rebound, with passenger traffic surging by 19 percent last year, fueled by government-led airport upgrades and an expansion in flight connectivity.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), the country’s airports handled over 2 million passengers last year, up from 1.9 million in 2023, signaling a robust recovery for the industry.

“The rise in passenger numbers was accompanied by a 5 percent increase in overall air traffic movements, while cargo volumes also saw a boost, climbing to over 17 tons compared to 15 tons the previous year.