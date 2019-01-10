Zim bans SA meat imports

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter

THE Government has temporarily suspended importation of livestock and meat products from South Africa following an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the neighbouring country.

In a statement the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement said that all imports from South Africa of live cloven-hoofed animals and their products are suspected with immediate effect.

“This position has been taken following an outbreak of FMD affecting the non-vaccination disease free zone in the Limpopo Province of South Africa, reported on the 7th of January 2019. The control of FMD involves implementation of trade restrictions. Consequently, all import permits that had been issued before 09/01/2019 and not used, are hereby cancelled,” the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ministry said importation applications would be considered on a case by case basis depending on the risk and further stated that the Department of Veterinary Services had put in place measures to monitor the outbreak from spreading into the country.

“Towards normalising trade with South Africa in these commodities, the Department of Veterinary Services continues to monitor the situation, in view of progress to be made in the control of the outbreak,” read part of the statement.

