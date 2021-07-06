Zim bound company, Agilitee Africa, gets boost in SA

Online Reporter

Electric Vehicles (EVs) manufacturing firm, Agilitee Africa, which is due to set up shop in Zimbabwe soon, received a boost in South Africa today after it concluded a deal for the construction of 100 charging stations in South Africa.

Agilitee Africa plans to set up a EVs assembly plant as well build charge stations in Zimbabwe. The charge stations that will build in Zimbabwe will be modelled along the same lines as those in South Africa.

Agilitee Africa is headed by its founder and chief executive Dr Mandla Lamba.

In a notice today, to shareholders on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, where the company is listed, Agilitee Africa said:

“Following the conclusion of the due diligence exercise and the confirmation of the Board to continue with the acquisition, the Company notes that Agilitee SA has accepted a proposal from GridCars Proprietary Limited (“GridCars”) for the building and operation of a network of 100 Electric Vehicle (EV”) charging stations in South Africa in several phases. Gridcars will be appointed as the Charge Point Operator and will have certain rights to negotiate on behalf of Agilitee SA. GridCars already have leading experience in building and operating such networks in South Africa. Currently there are 150 electric vehicles charging stations in South Africa that are controlled by seven automotive companies. “

According to the statement, the stations will charge all electric vehicles, including motorbikes and all four-wheel electric vehicles.

“Agilitee has signed the proposal to expedite the process of adoption of EV by bolstering the infrastructure development, with the first operational charging stations planned for handover in the last quarter of 2021,” reads the statement.