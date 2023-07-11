Zim boxing team shapes up

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe boxing team is still waiting to hear from the Sport and Recreation Commission whether their team will be cleared to participate in the African Boxing Championships which will be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from July 25 to August 6.

With two weeks left before the start of the tournament they are continuing with training hopeful that the SRC will give them the greenlight to proceed West Africa.

Despite the wait, the team continues to prepare for the Games, with two weeks remaining.

National team coach Marco Sibanda said they were still in the dark about their participation.

The 21st edition of the African Boxing Championships will present the participants with life changing prize money, with gold medalists pocketing US$100 000, from the International Boxing Association, hence it is important for the Zimbabwean participants to make it to Cameroon in a condition in which they will compete for honours.

If the team manages to make it to Yaoundé, they will hope that the preparations they have been undergoing will help them make an impression in the build up to next year’s Olympics.

In preparation, the coach and his nine boxers attended a tournament which was held in Victoria Falls in June, weeks after returning from Kazakhstan where they were participated in the World Champions with boxer Hillary Joel Jossam the most impressive.

The tournament is expected to be an entertaining one as boxers from 40 African Countries are expected to grace the ring in Cameroon.

Travelling Boxers:

Stephen Masurengwa, Luckmore Katomo, Tick Mudenda, Lwazi Mpofu, Mpendulo Donga, Anesu Motsi, Agnes Kwashi, Hilda Kaye and Caroline Dube