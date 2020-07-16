Zim channels $1,8 bil to fight Covid-19

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government had by the first half of the year channeled a total of $1,8 billion towards the county’s fight in the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the mid-term budget and economic review on Thursday Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube said since the onset of the pandemic in March, Government is tackling Coronavirus in a multi-sectoral approach which had seen the funds being disbursed to various Ministries, agencies and glGovernment departments.

Prof Ncube noted that direct support to the Ministry of Health and Child Care amounted to $738.5 million.

“Support for the Ministry of Health and Child Care mainly went to Covid-19 Risk allowances, additional employment costs from recruitment of additional staff to fight Covid-19, capacity building of health staff, procurement of health and laboratory equipment including the consumables, procurement of Personnel Protective equipment; and the rehabilitation and construction of isolation units.

“In the quest to promote local production of PPEs, especially face masks and sanitizers, institutions of higher learning were provided with $33 million seed capital which has seen the country benefit from this initiative through import substitution,” said the Minister.

He revealed that $10 million was availed to the Midlands State University for reproduction of Covid-19 materials, while $32.8 million went towards supporting the e-learning initiative.

“In order to enforce lockdown restrictions, the security sector received $197 million. This support was operational support which included production of PPEs and enhancing surveillance capabilities of the institutions during this lockdown.

“Support to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement of $18,14 million went towards drilling of boreholes 63 whilst DDF complimented in the drilling of boreholes and $19,96 million was availed,” said Minister Ncube.

He revealed that $35,5 million was channeled towards the provision of shelter to the homeless, with quarantine centres receiving $50 million.

The Minister further noted that $76,1 million went towards water and sanitation requirements by local authorities with $179.7 million went towards the construction of identified isolation centres.

Prof Ncube further revealed that in response to President Mnangagwa’s appeal for domestic and international humanitarian for assistance Government has since managed to get pledges of US$202 million to be channeled to the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In response to the appeal, development partners revised their Humanitarian Response Plan to include requirements towards the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, most development partners reallocated and pledged and committed fresh resources from ongoing projects towards strengthening Zimbabwe’s public health response.

“Against Government’s request of US$300 million, Development Partners have pledged US$202,6 million, of which US$26,9 million has already been disbursed. Government also appreciates support in kind from development partners, corporates and other individuals for various projects including medical and protective equipment, and supplies as well as medical experts,” said the Minister.