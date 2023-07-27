Zim Chess Federation confirms Makoto World Cup appearance

Brandon Moyo

THE Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) has confirmed that International Master (IM) Rodwell Makoto will represent the country at the 2023 International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess World Cup to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The highly anticipated World Cup is set to run from 29 July to 24 August 2023 and Makoto earned his participation card after winning the CBZ Chess World Cup Qualifier which was held in Harare in January. Makoto is set to depart for Baku tomorrow and arrive in the Azerbaijan capital on Saturday in time for the event’s official opening ceremony that will be held at Baku Convention Centre. He will get into action on Sunday for the first round of the championship while the second game will take place on the following day.

The 2023 FIDE World Cup is Makoto’s second World Cup appearance in a row, following his participation at the 2021 edition that was held in Sochi, Russia, where he was defeated by Grandmaster Vladislav Kovalev. ZCF and Makoto are, however, determined to surpass all expectations and pave his way through the first round of this prestigious tournament.

No stranger to challenges, Makoto will face formidable opposition in world number 115, and Azerbaijani number six, Grandmaster Abasov Nijat boasting a substantial FIDE Elo rating difference. However, ZCF remains confident in Makoto’s skills, exceptional resilience, and unyielding will to win.

“With precise calculation and strategic brilliance, he aims to out manouvre his renowned opponent and etch his name in the annals of chess history. Makoto’s participation symbolises the rise of Zimbabwean chess on the global stage since the country was one of the top African performers at the 44th World Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India in 2022,” read a statement from ZCF.ZCF Acting President, Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi said Makoto’s participation in the championship shows a glimmer of hope for other rising chess stars in Zimbabwe and the continent at large and they are fully behind him.

Mkanganwi added that the future of chess in Zimbabwe is bright and are grateful to the sport’s world governing body for the support that they have been showing them and having a player at the World Cup is a huge milestone for the country.

“Rodwell Makoto is not simply a participant, he is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young chess players in Zimbabwe and across Africa. He consistently exemplifies what it means to represent our nation with pride and dignity. We stand firmly behind Rodwell as the Federation and cheer him on as he faces the formidable challenge of Grandmaster Abasov Nijat, and urge the entire nation to unite in support of our star.

“We thank FIDE for continuing to notice Zimbabwe’s efforts in growing and developing chess signaled by the FIDE Delegation’s visit to Zimbabwe. With more support from FIDE and more corporate partners in chess, the future of our sport is bright. Obviously, when Zimbabwe is represented in such a prestigious world chess stage, it’s a big win for us and gives great impetus to what we are doing as a Federation,” said Mkanganwi.

Makoto is not alone in representing Southern Africa, and is joined by another group of talented players such as IM Daniel Cawdery from South Africa, IM Chitumbo Mwali from Zambia, and IM Buekes Dantes from Namibia. From across the African continent, some players that Makoto will stand shoulder to shoulder with include Grandmasters Adly Ahmed and Fawzy Adhan from Egypt and IM Fy Rakotomaharo from Madagascar.Makoto’s first round game against Nijat is scheduled for 5pm and can be followed live on the FIDE Youtube page and chess sites like www.chess.com, www.lichess.org and www.followchess.com. – @brandon_malvin.