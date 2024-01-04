Zim commemorates World Braille Day

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE today joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Braille Day, a day set aside to honour the inventor of Braille who brought positive changes to the lives of people with visual impairments as they are now able to read materials availed to them using the handwriting.

The Zimbabwe National League of the Blind (ZNLB) is commemorating the day, using the global theme, “Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity.”

“This pivotal day celebrates the brilliance of Louis Braille’s innovation and reaffirms the commitment to creating an inclusive world where individuals with visual impairments thrive and contribute meaningfully to society,” said Senator Ishmael Zhou, the Executive Director for ZNLB.

ZNLB said the government of Zimbabwe must further prioritise inclusivity by ratifying the Africa Disability Protocol and ensuring that all Parliamentary Bills and policies have a disability inclusion matrix across their provisions and measures.

“ZNLB encourages the Government of Zimbabwe to promote information in accessible formats mainly Braille, large print, and audio, especially in school textbooks. By embracing accessible formats, such as Braille or audio versions, the Government can truly guarantee equal access to essential information and uphold the rights of all citizens, regardless of their abilities,” said Sen Zhou.

Through advocacy, education, and empowerment initiatives, ZNLB continues to champion the rights of visually impaired individuals, striving to break down barriers to accessibility, education, employment, and social inclusion. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to building a society where the contributions of individuals with visual impairments are acknowledged and celebrated.

As the world commemorates World Braille Day, the Zimbabwe National League of the Blind calls for collective action towards building a more inclusive and diverse society, where the brilliance of diversity illuminates the path towards a brighter, more equitable future for all. @NyembeziMu