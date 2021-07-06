Zim commemorates World Zoonosis Day

Rutendo Nyeve

ZIMBABWE has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Zoonosis Day, with calls for a more precautionary and effective approach in avoiding the contraction of zoonoses by humans.

A zoonotic disease can be transmitted from animals to humans. It is caused by viruses, bacteria or parasites.

Global pandemics such as Covid-19 have evoked interest in re-thinking ways to reduce the transmission risks of emerging diseases from animals to humans (zoonoses).

The World Zoonoses Day is held on 6 July to celebrate the work of Louis Pasteur, a French biologist who successfully administered the first rabies (a zoonotic disease) vaccine in 1885. Mr Allan Nare, a local animal health expert, said more precautionary measures had to be taken to curb the rise of Zoonosis seeing that most emerging diseases originate from animals.

“Animals contribute immensely in spreading zoonotic diseases, with most of the new or emerging diseases originating from them. Disease transmission can occur when there is contact with the animals, consumption of the meat or other animal products.

“Precautionary measures are important in avoiding the contraction of zoonoses by humans. These include washing of hands after handling animals, cooking meat, milk and eggs thoroughly, handling food safely and avoiding bites from insects, ticks and animals,” said Mr Nare.

Examples of zoonoses include brucellosis, rabies, anthrax, bird flu, bovine tuberculosis, hepatitis E, malaria, ringworms, leptospirosis and Orf infection.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland South Provincial Veterinary Officer Dr Enat Mdlongwa said they have since embarked on a massive dogs vaccination exercise as part of the efforts to curb zoonoses.

“We are vaccinating all dogs in the province for free. All traditional anthrax prone areas have also since been vaccinated. A total of 80 000 animals have since been vaccinated,” said Dr Mdlongwa.

@nyeve14