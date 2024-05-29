Zim committed to clearing its debt: President

Fungi Kwaramba in NAIROBI, Kenya

ZIMBABWE is committed to advancing its arrears clearance and debt settlement plan to pave way for the country’s economic stabilisation, President Mnangagwa has said.

Apart from courting global players, the President said his Government is also engaging the Zimbabwe Diaspora community worldwide to invest back home.

Today, President Mnangagwa will participate in various meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) here, as part of the country’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

As such, apart from the grand theme on re-engineering the financial architecture for Africa’s development, Zimbabwe is hosting a side-event on Arrears Clearance and Debt Rescheduling Plan.

Since assuming office in 2017, President Mnangagwa has assured development partners and creditors that his Government is committed to the implementation of key reforms critical to resolving the country’s debts and arrears of nearly US$8,3 billion.

Towards that end, the President has appointed a high-level debt resolution team led by AfDB president Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who is the facilitator of the high-level dialogue, and former President of Mozambique, Mr Joaquim Chissano, who is also a facilitator of the process.

Earlier yesterday, President Mnangagwa had arrived in Nairobi where he was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Economy and Maritime Affairs, Mr Salim Mvurya, and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Winnipeg Moyo.

“Today, I travel to Nairobi for the AFDB annual meetings. Zimbabwe is committed to advancing our Arrears Clearance and Debt Settlement Plan, paving the way for economic stability and growth,” said the President on his X handle.

Addressing the Zimbabwe Diaspora community resident in Kenya last night, President Mnangagwa said his Government was rooted in sustainable economic development, anchored on the universally accepted mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

He said if all hands were on deck, the country could realise its vision to become an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

The President said despite the El Nino-induced drought and the continued albatross rock of economic sanctions, the country continued to register economic growth and progress.

He added that all Zimbabweans must contribute towards the support of Government policies, such as the recently introduced ZiG currency.

The President also invited the Kenyan component of Zimbabweans to invest in sustainable projects back home.

“I wish to assure you that my Government will continue to work towards facilitating the ease of doing business in the country. Let me reiterate that Zimbabwe is open for business, particularly to you Zimbabwean citizens, who have a profound sense of patriotism and have expressed willingness to invest back home,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said efforts are being made to streamline the bottlenecks faced in establishing investments.

“To this end, dedicated focal persons across all Government ministries have been identified and mandated to promptly address diaspora events. My dear fellow Zimbabweans, as I conclude, let me encourage you to continue raising the Zimbabwean flag high and jealously safeguard the heritage that our gallant brothers and sisters attained for us,” he said.

The robust engagement saw Zimbabweans based here making inputs towards Government issues and specifically commended President Mnangagwa for the game-changing people oriented projects across the country.

President Mnangagwa is expected back home today.