Zim confirmed Covid-19 cases now at 32

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has now recorded 32 positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) after one more person tested positive in Harare on Monday.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country had by Monday conducted 6 834 screening and diagnostics tests.

“The Ministry would like to report that today (Monday), a total of 439 tests were done, giving a total of 6 834 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Of the PCR tests done, one was positive for Covid-19.

All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo were negative for Covid-19.

“Therefore, to date Zimbabwe now has 32 confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths,” reads the notice.

According to the statistic, Harare continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic with 14 cases, with Bulawayo coming in second still on10 confirmed cases.

Mashonaland East has four confirmed cases, Mashonaland West, 3 and Matabeleland North has one confirmed case. All four case in Mashonaland East have recovered while the other recovery is the Matabeleland North case.