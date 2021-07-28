Zim continues on level 4 national lockdown

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE remains on enhanced lockdown level four as the government continues to enhance efforts to contain the third wave of Covid-19, Cabinet has announced.

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa made this announcement during a post Cabinet Briefing on Tuesday.

“Cabinet noted the need to strengthen efforts to contain the Third Wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, therefore, the Level four lockdown measures remain in force. Areas which recorded the most significant numbers of new cases were Harare Metropolitan Province (2 920), Mashonaland East Province (1 968), Mashonaland West Province (1 776), Manicaland Province (1 537) and Mashonaland Central Province (1 106),” she said.

Under level four of the lockdown, intercity travel and social gatherings remain banned. Business operating hours are from 8am to 3.30 PM while the curfew is from 6.30 PM to 6am. Funerals were reduced to 30 people and workplaces are operating at 60 percent capacity until further notice.

Statistics of Covid-19 remain high in many parts of the country with the Ministry of Health and Child Care recording 107 deaths and 1767 new infections as of Tuesday.

Senator Mutsvangwa said, in the same vein, the government was making efforts to replenish all supplies of essential Covid-19 consumables.

“Government is ramping up the supply of oxygen and other critical provisions at designated health institutions throughout the country. The Ministry of Health and Child Care has established a prepayment facility with a local gas supplier to ensure constant availability of oxygen. Treasury has released ZW$100 million for the purchase of oxygen,” she said.

The Minister further said lockdown measures are being enforced throughout the country in order to curtail a surge under the Third Wave of Covid-19 with schools posed to open in the near future and health facilities spruced up.

“Cabinet further resolved that the disbursement of funds should be streamlined in order to facilitate the completion of Covid-19 treatment and isolation centres around the country. As the nation prepares for the reopening of schools, parents and guardians are expected to complement Government efforts to provide Personal Protective Equipment, sanitisers and other essential requirements for learners.

@NyembeziMu