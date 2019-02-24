Zim designer celebrates African culture through her designs

Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter

BORN and bred in Tsholotsho is a cloth maestro Anesu Madamombe, the founder and lead designer of Ankara by Ane clothing line that celebrates the beautiful culture of Africans.

She moved to England when she was only nine and at 18 she saw the idea of her brand popping up and it has thrived above her expectations.

“The brand began as a concept just over 5 years ago. I started taking it seriously in September 2017, and then I had the honour to officially launch it at The Space Boutique, in Harare in October 2018, it is a Zimbabwe-owned clothing brand that proudly celebrates the beauty & essence of Southern African culture,” she said.

She said she designs modern wear that can fit all the occasions.

“I aim to design modern and wearable pieces that are perfect for any and every occasion. I believe that Ankara print is versatile, and that you shouldn’t feel restricted to only wear it to specific events where the instruction is to wear African attire,” said Madamombe.

Ankara by Ane aspires to bring out that exclusivity of Zimbabwean culture.

“My brand desires to capture that uniqueness of Zimbabwean culture. All pieces that have been released in the collections are individually named in the mother tongue; each meaning brings out the story behind every design to life.