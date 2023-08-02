Zim duo advance to ITF juniors quarter finals

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Sasha Chimedza and Tadiwanashe Mauchi advanced to the quarterfinals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J60 tournament when winning their matches yesterday at Harare Sports Club.

Chimedza beat Madagascar’s Harena Voaviandraina 6-2, 6-1 while Mauchi dismissed Riya Matharoo from India 6-1, 6-1 to proceed to the quarterfinals.

They were the only Zimbabwean players to pull to the quarterfinals in the singles matches.

Mauchi said it has not been easy and is expecting a tougher challenge in the quarterfinals.

“I think every time when I step out on the court I am going there to win, so even if you are really good or better than me I don’t care about that, I am just trying to win. So I think straight from the beginning I just went out firing; that really helped me.

“Obviously now it’s the quarterfinals so it’s going to be another tough match, it will be tougher than these past two matches,” said Mauchi.

It was a different case for Zahara El Zein, who suffered a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3 loss against third seed Sohini Sanjay Mohanty from India.

Julie Tungamirai also had a tough day on court when she lost 6-0, 6-1 to Andraina Mitia Voavy of Madagascar.

In the boys’ section, Zimbabwe’s hopefuls, Takura Mhwandagara, Ronan Mtisi and Thompson Thomu lost their third round matches.

Mhwandagara lost 6-3, 7-6 (1) to Sehaj Singh Pawar from India while Thomu suffered a 6-0, 6-1 defeat against Amir Asylkozhaev.

Mtisi was defeated 6-4, 6-1 by Rayan Sajjid Koothrat.

Mtisi said he is hoping for a better outcome in the two remaining tournaments.

“I still have time to practice and maybe play some practices with the other guys so that in the J100s I will be ready to give my best and maybe win some matches. It’s a higher competition,) said Mtisi.

The J60 is one of three tournaments Zimbabwe is hosting.