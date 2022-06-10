Zim duo arrive for US$1.4 million Angola Senior Classic

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe duo of Akil Yousef and Davision Elijah on Thursday arrived in Angola for the US$1.4 million Angola Senior Classic that will be held at the Mangais Golf Resort in Luanda, Angola from 11 June to 14 June.

The 54-hole stroke play event for professionals who are 50 years of age or older will have 18 holes being played on each of the days of 11, 12 and 13 June, respectively. The starting field size will be limited to a maximum of 30 senior pros and 64 amateurs.

There will be no 36-hole cut after the second day of play, and all in the starting line-up will be paid irrespective of completing 54 holes, but in accordance with the prize fund of R1.2m.

Speaking to Sunday News Online ahead of his departure from South Africa for Angola, Yousef said he and Elijah were ready for the event and looked forward to a competitive three days of golf.

“It’s all about being focused and staying in the present and not getting ahead of yourself. I try and always be optimistic but circumspect of my chances ahead of any tournament.

“We know it’s a strong field consisting of 30 senior pros players and the top 26 on the order of merit,” said Yousef.

“But we play to win! Unfortunately, we know very little about the course, but we will have a practice round this Friday so we’ll get a feel of the course.” @RealSimbaJemwa