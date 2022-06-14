Zim duo finishes in top 10 at Angola Senior Classic

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THE Zimbabwean duo of Akil Yousef and Davision Elijah finished in the top ten of the US$1.4 million Angola Senior Classic that ended this Monday at the Mangais Golf Resort in Luanda, Angola.

The 54-hole stroke play event is for professionals who are 50 years of age or older with 18 holes being played on each of the three days of the tournament. The starting field size was limited to a maximum of 30 senior pros and 64 amateurs.

The tournament was won by South African Keith Horne who had three rounds of 67, 68 and 67 to finish 14 under, three shots ahead of fellow South African, Doug McGuigan who had rounds of 71, 66 and 68 to finish on 11 under.

Third place went to Rob Wiederkehr who finished seven shots behind the winner.

Elijah finished tied for sixth after a total of 214 from his three rounds. He shot a first round two-over 74 before recovering in the final two rounds in which he carded two-under 70.

In the first round, he dropped a shot each at holes 3, 4, 11 and 12 and then birdied the 16th and 18th holes. He was even for par on the rest of the holes in this round.

Elijah survived a double bogey and three bogeys before nailing an amazing seven birdies to finish the round two-under 70. A third round that included just two bogeys and four birdies saw him finish two-under 70 and tied for sixth place with Antonio Sobrinho and Ken Dube.

Yousef was tied for tenth with past Senior PGA Professional Championship winner, Neil Cheetham.

Yousef shot 72, 72 and 73 to finish 1 shot over and three behind Elijah. Five bogeys and five birdies summed up his first round while the second round was similar with three bogeys and three birdies.

Given that Yousef went into the last round even for par and seven shots behind day two leader, Rob Wiederkehr and still in 10th place, the key element of his mission was to stay as close to the leading pack as possible.

To all intents and purposes Yousef had appeared home and hosed, that is until he wobbled at the 1st and 5th both par five holes remaining bogey-free from six onwards and posting three birdies, and then the double bogey at the 17th.

Angola Senior Classic Leaderboard

1 Keith Horne 67 68 67 202 -14

2 Doug McGuigan 71 66 68 205 -11

3 Rob Wiederkehr 70 65 74 209 -7

4 Rodger Govender 69 68 74 211 -5

5 Henry Roodt 72 71 70 213 -3

6 Antonio Sobrinho 71 70 73 214 -2

7 Davison Elijah 74 70 70 214 -2

8 Ken Dube 70 71 73 214 -2

9 Callie Swart 69 72 75 216 0

10 Akil Yousuf 72 72 73 217 1

11 Neil Cheetham 73 70 74 217 1

