Zim economy now out of depression: ED

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has lauded this year’s 62nd Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as being the largest ever, noting that it was evidence that the country’s economy was now out of depression and on a recovery trajectory.

The President was speaking after touring various stands at the trade showcase on Friday morning. He said the Second Republic’s policy of engagement and re-engagement was paying dividend with counties such as the United Kingdom exhibiting after 20 years of not participating.

“There are several issues that we need to recognize, first this is the biggest exhibition that ZITF has achieved since its creation. This is a result of the policy of the Second Republic for engagement and re-engagement. After 20 years we have countries like Britain coming back to exhibit here.

“I have also been advised by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Nzenza that Zimbabwe is now producing more than 75 percent of products that are found in our shelves in the supermarkets. Most of these people are our own people and they come here in order to exhibit their products and do the networking among themselves which is critically important. It shows that Zimbabwe is now out of depression, we are on the trajectory of recovery of our economy,” said the President.

During the tour, the President managed to visit every embassy that was exhibiting inclusive of the UK embassy, the embassy of Belarus, the Kenyan embassy and the embassy of Japan.

Other stands that the President visited were Zimtrade, Zanu-PF, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Office of the President and Cabinet, Grillhouse and United Refineries, among others.

He was accompanied by Zanu-PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Dr Nzenza, ZITF board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo and senior government officials.